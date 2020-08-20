24-year-old Meriden man dies after being hit by car, shot

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Crown Street and Olive Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found Sammy Richard Ortiz, of Meriden, lying on the road. They said he had been shot several times and appeared to be suffering from other injuries.

Witnesses said the victim had been shot several times and struck by a car.

He was taken to Midstate Medical Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, a preliminary canvass of the area revealed that a dark-colored sedan had approached the man and struck him from behind.

Gunshots were heard and witnesses said the vehicle fled the area heading east on Olive Street. They said there appeared to be two males in the vehicle. No description was provided.

Ortiz’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Those with information should contact Detective Jon Femia at (203) 630-6219 or via email.

Police are also investigating five other shootings that occurred within four hours of each other earlier in the week. It is unclear if they’re related.