24-year-old woman arrested for alleged stabbing, kicking officer

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a 24-year-old woman on Thursday for domestic assault and kicking a police officer while detained.

Groton police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on 40 Latham Street at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say upon arrival, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a stabbing wound on his side and bleeding profusely. The victim was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, treated, and is expected to make a recovery.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nicole Gardner was taken into custody. Police say a black tactical knife was recovered from the scene. While being processed at Groton PD, Gardner allegedly kicked an officer causing a minor injury.

Gardner was charged with assault and disorderly conduct with a bond set at $100,000.