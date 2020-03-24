25-year-old man charged with assaulting elderly man outside Naugatuck grocery store

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A 25-year-old man was charged with assaulting an elderly person after allegedly punching a man outside of a Naugatuck grocery store on Friday evening.

Police say that just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Stop and Shop, at 727 Rubber Avenue, for the report of an assault.

An investigation revealed that Zachary Lance, of Naugatuck, was leaving the store when he was involved in a confrontation with the victim.

Lance was allegedly upset with how the victim parked and began to kick and punch the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim approached Lance to get him to stop damaging his car, Lance allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and punched him, before fleeing the area.

Lance was also with another person and both appeared to be intoxicated during the incident.

According to police, when Lance was then arrested, he resisted and threatened officers.

Lance was charged with breach of peace, assault on an elderly victim, and interfering with an officer. He was held on $50,000 bond.