28-year-old Old Lyme man accused of physical, sexual assault, arrested

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old Old Lyme man charged with sexual assault, physical assault, and kidnapping was arrested Friday.

State Police say Anthony Lanzano Lacoursiere, 28, committed the assault near or at his home on Canty Lane in Old Lyme. The address of the assault was not provided, but, according to police, Lacoursiere lives on Canty Lane.

The victim was only identified as a 21-year-old individual.

Details were not given on the incident itself, except that it happened between January 1-2, 2020.

Lacoursiere is now facing a list of charges:

Assault

Threatening

Strangulation/suffocation

Sexual Assault

Kidnapping

Unlawful Restraint

Lacoursiere’s bond is set at half-a-million dollars. He was not able to post bond.

He is set to appear in New London Superior Court Monday.