3 arrests made in Stratford car break-ins

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Three teens were arrested on burglary charges Thursday after allegedly breaking into cars in Stratford.

Police say that 18-year-old Heriberto Soto-White and two juveniles were arrested after an investigation into several car break-ins that happened over the past week.

The three were seen entering cars, and when officers arrived on scene, a brief foot chase occurred.

All three were apprehended and charged with burglary, criminal trespass and interfering with an officer.

The two juveniles were released to their parent/guardians while Soto-White was held on a $10,000 bond.

According to police, the suspects had told them that they had left Bridgeport and came to Stratford because they know many residents don’t lock their cars or leave the car keys in the vehicle.

Police urge residents to lock their car doors and refrain from leaving valuables in them.