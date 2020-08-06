 

3 Hamden officers nearly struck by drunken driver, department says

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and nearly hitting three officers.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was directing traffic on Whitney Avenue and Augur Street due to tree branches and wires in the roadway from the storm.

During that time, police said a car, driven by a 34-year-old East Haven man, speed “directly into the
driver’s side door.”

Both the driver and officer were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were deemed totaled.

At the crime scene, police said 32-year-old Luis Rios drove around a police cruiser and through yellow caution tape, nearly hitting three officers.

Rios was stopped down the road and officers determined he was driving under the influence.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey an officer’s signal. He was released after posting a $500.00 bond.

