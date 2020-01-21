3 men charged with stealing over $250K in rare comic books in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Three men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $250,000 worth of comic books from a storage unit in Shelton.

Police say that the investigation began after officers received a complaint back on July 25, 2019, that over 500 rare collectible comic books were stolen from a storage unit.

Detectives later discovered that a small portion of those books were sold to a comic book store in New Haven by three men and subsequently, the rest of the books were recovered.

Police arrested those three men, identified as 49-year-old James Wadsworth Sr., of Ansonia, 30-year-old James Wadsworth Jr., of Ansonia, and 32-year-old Saul Salazar, of Shelton.

They were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Each were held on a $50,000 bond.