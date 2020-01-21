Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

3 men charged with stealing over $250K in rare comic books in Shelton

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Three men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $250,000 worth of comic books from a storage unit in Shelton.

Police say that the investigation began after officers received a complaint back on July 25, 2019, that over 500 rare collectible comic books were stolen from a storage unit.

Detectives later discovered that a small portion of those books were sold to a comic book store in New Haven by three men and subsequently, the rest of the books were recovered.

Police arrested those three men, identified as 49-year-old James Wadsworth Sr., of Ansonia, 30-year-old James Wadsworth Jr., of Ansonia, and 32-year-old Saul Salazar, of Shelton.

They were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Each were held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT State Police identify victim, officer in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police identify victim, officer in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury"

CT State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury"

New Haven Residents and Elected Officials calling on Yale University to do more for the city

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Residents and Elected Officials calling on Yale University to do more for the city"

Daughter of Waterbury mayor seriously injured in Florida van crash has been discharged from hospital, set to return to Connecticut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Daughter of Waterbury mayor seriously injured in Florida van crash has been discharged from hospital, set to return to Connecticut"

Madison teen entrepreneur creates custom kicks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison teen entrepreneur creates custom kicks"

Man accused of stabbing his wife in east haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of stabbing his wife in east haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss