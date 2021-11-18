3 suspects wanted for stealing spools of wire at multiple stores caught at Southington Lowe’s

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police arrested three men accused of stealing large spools of wire at multiple stores across the state.

Police said they caught three men from the Fort Worth, Texas area after they tried to steal nearly $7,000 worth of wire from the Lowe’s on Executive Boulevard in Southington on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Daniel Raymond Thomas, 22-year-old Clarence Gerald Davis, and 23-year-old Marcus Hunter.

According to Southington Police, the suspects tried to pay for large spools of wire with a fraudulent Lowe’s Account Receivable around 1:45 p.m. then put them into a U-Haul box truck.

Another vehicle, a black Honda with a Texas registration, was also involved in the theft attempt. When police arrived, two of the suspects drove away in it. However, the driver’s erratic driving led to a flat tire.

The driver fled on foot, but police arrested him a short distance away. The second suspect ran towards a nearby Target store, but he was also taken into custody. Police arrested the third suspect inside the Lowe’s.

Police said the suspects were involved in similar thefts in Wallingford and New Haven earlier in the day.

Thomas has an active Secret Service extraditable federal warrant for his arrest related to a fraudulent payment scheme used during these thefts, police said.

Investigators also said Thomas is a suspect in similar thefts throughout the country.

Lt. Keith Egan, administrative commander for Southington PD, explained, “Unlike some of the more recent brazen ones we’ve had this was a more organized group of retail thieves. They were attempting to use a card from an account they had obtained from the Lowe’s store to make the purchases, so they didn’t attempt to just walk in and steal it. They went in and essentially in disguises by putting on high visibility vests in an attempt to look like employees and attempted to make their purchase.”

Thomas is charged with:

Interfering with police

Larceny (two counts – 3rd degree and 6th degree)

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Hunter is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny

Interfering with police

Failure to obey an officer’s signal

Reckless driving

The bonds for all three suspects were $150,000.