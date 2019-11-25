 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

31-year-old man stabbed multiple times outside Hartford night club

Crime

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a 31-year-old man and sending him to the hospital.

According to Hartford police, the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pear Club on Meadow Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times during a fight at the club.

During the initial investigation, police learned that the fight started inside of the club which then spilled into the parking lot.

The person reportedly stabbed the man and then ran back inside.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Those with information are asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

$5,000 reward offered for tips leading to missing woman last seen in Enfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "$5,000 reward offered for tips leading to missing woman last seen in Enfield"

Sen. Blumenthal, health officials warn parents of unsafe toys

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal, health officials warn parents of unsafe toys"

1 killed, identified in fire at Glastonbury apartment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 killed, identified in fire at Glastonbury apartment"

Sen. Blumenthal calls out Trump for reneging on promise to ban flavored e-cigs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal calls out Trump for reneging on promise to ban flavored e-cigs"

Sen. Blumenthal to call on Trump administration to ban flavored vaping products

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal to call on Trump administration to ban flavored vaping products"

Holiday Lights event shines on in Lake Compounce

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Lights event shines on in Lake Compounce"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss