31-year-old man stabbed multiple times outside Hartford night club

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a 31-year-old man and sending him to the hospital.

According to Hartford police, the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pear Club on Meadow Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times during a fight at the club.

During the initial investigation, police learned that the fight started inside of the club which then spilled into the parking lot.

The person reportedly stabbed the man and then ran back inside.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Those with information are asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.