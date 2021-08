BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of males wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Police say the parties are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 28, 2021, homicide of Jamel Hayden on Lincoln Ave.





Anyone with information should contact Detective Hanson at 203-581-5243, or call the Tip Line, 203-576-TIPS (8477).