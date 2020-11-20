4 more arrested in illegal dumping scandal in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four more people are facing charges in an illegal dumping scandal in Fairfield.

Department of Public Works Interim Director Brian Carey and former Human Resources Director Emmet Hibson were arrested Thursday.

A town-hired contractor Robert Grabarek and former Public Works Superintendent Scott Bartlett were arrested Wednesday. They were arrested previously on different charges related to this case.

Left (Brian Carey and Emmet Hibson), Right (Robert Grabarek and Scott Bartlett)

Several other town officials were arrested last year, too.

Police say “This material required remediation to a licensed hazardous waste facility at a cost of approx. $280,000 to the Town.”