WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 20 live rounds of ammunition, a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition. The task force also recovered 3,167 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, and $7,695.

Caleb Ferrucci Christian Ferrucci Tyreese Ferrucci Angelica Santos Raekwon Overstreet

Police arrested 27-year-old Raekwon Overstreet and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and several other gun and narcotics offenses. He was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

26-year-old Caleb Ferrucci was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, operation of a drug factory and several other guns and narcotics charges. He was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police arrested 30-year-old Tyreese Ferrucci and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and several other guns and narcotics offenses. He was held on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment.

Christian Ferrucci, 26, was charged with operation of a drug factor, possession of narcotic substance, sale of 1oz or more of heroin. He was held by Waterbury police a $1 million bond.

Angelica Santos, 20, was charged with operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotic substance, sale of 1oz or more of heroin. Santos was held by Waterbury police on a $1 million bond.