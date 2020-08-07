5 charged in brazen shooting outside Connecticut courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say five gang members have been indicted in a brazen midday shooting outside a Connecticut courthouse that injured four rival gang members earlier this year.

Four of the men were arrested Thursday and the fifth was already in state custody on unrelated charges.

U.S. Attorney John Durham says all five are charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 27 shooting.

One victim was shot in the side of his chest and has been left paralyzed. Authorities say the defendants were targeting rival gang members during a series of retaliatory shootings.