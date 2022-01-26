500 bags of fentanyl, stolen firearm seized by New Britain PD

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Britain Police Department conducted an at-length investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl in the city, which resulted in a seizure and arrest.

On Jan. 21, a search warrant was conducted that led to the seizure of 500 bags of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging illegal drugs for street sales, 55 rounds of ammunition, and two handguns. It was determined that one of the handguns was stolen out of Massachusetts and $3,576 in suspect drug proceeds were located at the scene.

Jose Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, theft of a firearm, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. He is currently on a $250,000 bond and is expected in court on Mar. 23.

“The investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for street sale as well as two illegal firearms. The New Britain Police Department is committed to getting these illegal drugs and firearms off our city streets”, said Chief Chute.

Anyone with information regarding the sale or use of illicit drugs in New Britain is encouraged to contact the NBDP by calling 860-826-3000 or using the Department’s anonymous tip line at 860-826-3199.