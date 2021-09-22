$500 reward offered for info leading to arrest of Meriden bank robbery suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank last week.

Officers responded to the People’s Bank located inside the Stop & Shop at 485 Broad St. at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Police describe the suspect as a 50-55-year-old Black man, weighing 200-220 lbs. He was wearing a black baseball cap, white surgical mask, a yellow-ish long sleeve shirt with reflective stripes (such as those worn by people working in the roadway), blue jeans, and black boots.

Credit: Meriden Police

Credit: Meriden Police

Credit: Meriden Police

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward to the person who provides information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Police ask anyone who can provide information on the suspect or any witnesses who saw him before, during, or after the robbery to contact Detective McKenna at 203-630- 6284 or Dmckenna@meridenct.gov.