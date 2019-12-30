$50,000 reward offered for info in Stratford homicide

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stratford Police are looking for your help to track down two suspects involved in a homicide.

On Jan. 12, 2019 at approximately 2:20 a.m., Eduardo Concepcion was shot by two suspects in his car after a verbal argument on Regency Terrace.

The suspects fled the scene on Peace Street towards Thompson Street. Both were dressed in dark clothing and one of them was seen in white sneakers.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these suspects.

Anyone with information please call Detective Therina at the Stratford Police Department Detective Division at 203-385-4128.