69-year-old woman arrested after reportedly striking, killing 74-year-old man on mobility scooter outside Hamden library

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old woman has been arrested after Hamden police said she hit and killed a man with her car back in May.

The incident happened on May 26 outside of the Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said 74-year-old Robert Sheard was crossing the street on his mobility scooter when he was struck by Rosemary Kaliscak.

Sheard was ejected from his scooter and later died of his injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, Kaliscak was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable user on a public way.

She was booked under a $50,000.00 bond.

Officers said Sheard was not using the crosswalk during the time of the incident.