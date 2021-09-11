72 year old robbed while walking down Hamden street

Photo: courtesy Hamden Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old man was the victim of a strong-arm robbery as he was walking down a street in Hamden early Saturday morning according to police.

Hamden Police say the man was walking along Mix Avenue near Benham Street around 7:30 a.m. when he was pushed down from behind and then robbed of his personal belongings. The unidentified man received only minor injuries in the attack.

Police describe the suspect as a thin black male in his 20’s approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a blue SUV / wagon.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 203-230-4000.

