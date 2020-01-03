72-year-old victim of Hanukkah stabbing remains in a coma, may never walk, talk again

MONSEY, NY (WTNH) — New information Thursday about a stabbing attack that happened at a Rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend. One of the victims is in a coma.

Josel Neumann, 72, has been unconscious since he was attacked along with four other victims during a Jewish celebration of the seventh night of Hanukkah Saturday night.

His daughter, Nicky Kohen says he’s in a coma and his prognosis does not look good.

“If he wakes up, he may never be able to walk, talk, or even process speech again,” Kohen explained.

“Please, stand up and stop this hatred; it cannot keep going on,” Kohen begged in front of the press.

Police say, 38-year-old Grafton Thomas stabbed five people with a machete at a Rabbi’s house Saturday night. He’s charged with attempted murder and federal hate crimes.

Investigators say journals found in his home appear to express antisemitic sentiments. Prosecutors also say there were references to Hitler, as well as drawings of the Star of David and a Swastika.

Thomas’ attorney says he has a long history of mental illness, but no history of antisemitism.