A warning from police in Naugatuck Valley about rise in car thefts during pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning from police in the valley about car thefts.

Police in Waterbury say from May 30-June 15, 13 cars were stolen in that city. The keys were left inside all but two of those vehicles.

We asked police who they think the thieves are.

Sgt. Robert Davis of Waterbury Police said, “We’ve seen a rise in juveniles — obviously with the pandemic those people not being in school, it heightens up the boredom. They have an opportunity to get out and do things that are wrong but we have several different programs that we’re utilizing to try and combat that.”

Police in Ansonia say there’s been a recent rash of car break-ins there. Thieves got into 23 vehicles. Police say all of these cars were unlocked.