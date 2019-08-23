Abused dog with severe skin condition found tied up outside Hamden apartment complex

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Hamden are looking for the person(s) responsible for abusing and possibly abandoning a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix.

On August 13, animal control was called to the 600 block of Mix Avenue after reports that a dog was tied up outside of an apartment building.

After officers got the dog into a crate, they noticed it could not sit down and was in agonizing pain.

They quickly determined that the dog was suffering from a severe skin condition and took it to North Haven Animal Hospital.

A veterinarian later determined that the dog had a skin condition which was caused by an autoimmune disease or chemical/thermal burn. The dog also had an infection in its ear and had to have them partially amputated.

The Yorkie was also said to be underweight and dehydrated.

Those with information about the dog’s owner(s) are asked to call Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith (203) 230-4080 or the Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.