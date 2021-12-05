Active investigation underway after two students robbed at gunpoint at University of New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An active investigation is underway after two students were robbed at gunpoint overnight at the University of New Haven.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Re-Charge Convenience Market, also called the “C-Store” on campus. The suspect stepped out of the passenger side of a car, robbed one person’s purse, then went back to the car, fleeing the scene.

He was described as a young adult man around 5’8″ with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask.

Both the University of New Haven Police Department (UPD) and the West Haven Police Department (WHPD) immediately responded to the scene and secured the campus.

The university put out a statement, saying: “As always, the safety and well-being of our university community is our paramount priority.”

The WHPD is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The UPD is increasing security patrols both on-campus and surrounding areas.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.