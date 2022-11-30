RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 26-year-old man from Ridgefield died after ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine at a bachelor party in Walton County, Florida.

The Walton County Sherriff’s Office said they responded to a medical assistance call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa beach on May 14.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the ground unconscious and immediately began CPR and administered an AED. Deputies said three more men collapsed and became unresponsive while they were providing life-saving measures to the first unconscious victim.

Officials from the South Walton Fire District arrived and quickly began providing aid along with a WCSO Deputy and EMT. All of the men were transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

A few days later, 26-year-old, Thomas Gleason, of Ridgefield was pronounced dead from a lethal dose of fentanyl, found in the cocaine he ingested.

Obituary photograph of Thomas Gleason. SOURCE: Walton County Sherriff’s Office

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office was able to share Gleason’s name because his father waived Marsy’s law to allow his son’s story to be shared.

Deputies said the cocaine was provided directly by John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama.

John Nabors (SOURCE: Walton County Sherriff’s Office)

An investigation revealed men from Alabama, Connecticut and Georgia came to Walton County, Florida for a bachelor party.

On Nov. 15, the case findings were presented to a grand jury and Nabors was indicted on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death.

“Our Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to prove the specific fentanyl dose that killed Gleason was provided by Nabors moments before his overdose. This case is tragic and certainly one we want to bring to a successful prosecution for Thomas’ family,” Walton County Sheriff Adkinson said.

Nabors turned himself into the Walton County Jail on Nov. 30, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.