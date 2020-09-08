Animal advocates fighting for justice after puppy was shot, killed in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal law advocates are coming together and joining the fight for justice after a 1-year-old puppy was shot over the weekend in Cromwell.

Ally, a German Shorthaired Pointer, later died. Her death sent shockwaves through the Cromwell community and beyond.

“I had a visceral reaction, as we always do to any heinous crime,” said Zilla Cannamela, President of Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates. “Desmond’s Army will be at every hearing.”

Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates is a group of volunteers who work together to better the lives of animals.

Cannamela told News 8 the organization is showing support for the family in any way they can and hoping police elevate the charges against the suspect, 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston.

“We hope this case, along with other cases, are taken seriously in the courts by police departments because there is a direct link between social violence, domestic violence and animal cruelty,” explained Cannamela.

Cromwell police said Monfilston confessed to detectives he was responsible for the shooting at Fox Meadows Condominiums. News 8 has learned the puppy spotted a bird, jumped a gate on a back deck and took off. The dog’s family chased after her and that’s when, her family said, shots were fired.

Monfilston is facing several charges, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 1.

In the meantime, Cromwell police shared more about the steps they’re taking in the wake of this tragedy. Cromwell’s police chief said they took Monfilston’s gun and his pistol permit was seized, which will be turned over to the Connecticut State Police’s Special Licensing and Firearms Unit.

As for Monfilston, News 8 has reached out to him by phone and stopped by his house for a comment but have not heard back.