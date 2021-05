ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Ansonia police have arrested two men Tuesday in a ten year old homicide investigation.

Police charged 29-year olds Luis Marquez,of Naugatuck, and Elijah Stanford, of Willimantic, with felony murder in the shooting death of Isaiah Hernandez back in 2011.

Hernandez was shot multiple times at an Xtra Mart gas station. Police say the suspects were robbing Hernandez inside his car at the time of the shooting.

Both men are being held on $500,000 bond.