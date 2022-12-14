ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday.
Ansonia police shared a surveillance video of two men breaking into a commercial building on Main Street.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips at Tip411.
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday.