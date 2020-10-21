Ansonia police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday involving two fleeing suspects.

Police say that on Oct. 20 at 6:50 p.m., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an armed robbery at the S & A Mart on Division Street.

Officers say two males, one allegedly armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. Several hundred dollars and store merchandise were taken, according to police.

One suspect was described as tall and thin wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black facemask and carrying a black handgun. The second suspect was described as medium height and weight wearing a tan and camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black facemask.

The suspects fled the store on foot towards Wakelee Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 203-735-1885.