Anti-Defamation League: Instances of anti-semitic hate crimes across the state increasing

Conn. (WTNH) — Alarming numbers released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League on extremist, white-supremacist, and anti-semitic instances across Connecticut.

The report shows there were 58 reported cases in 2019, an increase of nearly 20 instances from the year before.

Among them, Alt-Right groups distributing propaganda, swastikas found at schools, and bomb threats against synagogues.

The ADL says they’re working to educate students, communities, law enforcement, and leaders to stop hate crimes.