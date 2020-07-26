Apartment building in Norwich struck with gunfire, officials investigate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
norwich police 3_310536

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-family apartment building was riddled with bullets Saturday evening in Norwich.

Officials responded to the area of Central Avenue near Third Street at 8:13 p.m. for reports of “shots fired.” Instead, they found the building at that address had sustained gunfire. No residents were reported to have been injured as a result of this incident.

Investigators at the scene found spent shell casings in the street, but did not find any victims or suspects in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Keven McNeill at (860) 886-5561 Ext. #3197, or kmcneill@cityofnorwich.org. Additionally, the Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line may be reached at (860) 886-5561 Ext. #4. All information provided can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Planned Parenthood locations shut down due to financial challenges caused by pandemic

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Police identify suspect still at large in Norwich shooting that killed 39-year-old man

News /

Woman rescued after car flips into a marsh in Niantic

News /

3 Mohegan Sun employees tested positive for COVID-19 in July

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss