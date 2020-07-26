Apartment building in Norwich struck with gunfire, officials investigate

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-family apartment building was riddled with bullets Saturday evening in Norwich.

Officials responded to the area of Central Avenue near Third Street at 8:13 p.m. for reports of “shots fired.” Instead, they found the building at that address had sustained gunfire. No residents were reported to have been injured as a result of this incident.

Investigators at the scene found spent shell casings in the street, but did not find any victims or suspects in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Keven McNeill at (860) 886-5561 Ext. #3197, or kmcneill@cityofnorwich.org. Additionally, the Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line may be reached at (860) 886-5561 Ext. #4. All information provided can be kept confidential.