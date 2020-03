BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An appeal has been rejected for a Bridgeport man convicted of killing and dismembering his girlfriend.

The murder conviction of 37-year-old Jermain Richards was upheld on Friday. Prosecutors say Richard killed 20-year-old Alyssiah Marie Wiley back in 2013 as she tried to end their relationship.

Richards was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2018.