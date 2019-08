MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Milford woman after she sliced a man in the leg following an argument Sunday.

Police responded to a residence on Robert Treat Drive on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.

Investigation lead to the arrest of Kayla Feledie, 26, on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Attempt Assault. Feledie is accused of slicing a male in the leg with a knife following a verbal argument.