FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Farmington Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Scott’s Village Mobil Gas station in Farmington Sunday night.

Two suspects wearing masks entered the store with one displaying a handgun demanding cash and merchandise, prior to fleeing the area. No one was injured during the incident according to the Farmington Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Farmington Police Department is actively investigating the armed robbery and ask anyone with information to call Detective McKeown at 860-675-2463, or at the anonymous tip line at 860-675-BITE (2483).