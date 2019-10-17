Arrest made after burglary attempt in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested one suspect in the attempted burglary that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police said they have arrested Christian Castro from Bridgeport, after Juan Inoa, the owner of King of Kings, an auto sales repair shop, received a notification that three unknown figures were on his property and he called the police.

According to police when they arrived on scene they found batteries, a sawzaw and a catalytic converter that were left behind by the suspects after they fled the scene.

One of the patrolling officers in the area saw Castro and chased him on foot down Orange Street to Wilmont Street where he was finally caught.

While being chased, Castro jumped a chain link fence and cut his hand open and after being apprehended, he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said that as of 6 a.m. Castro was still waiting to be seen by doctors, but he has been charged with 3 counts of burglary, larceny and criminal trespassing and his bond was set for $10,000.