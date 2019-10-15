1  of  2
Arrest made after woman stabbed twice in Glastonbury

Crime

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted:
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Glastonbury resident has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman twice during an argument on Sunday.

Police say that at around 4:11 p.m., officers responded to 181 Addison Road for the report of a fight. An investigation then revealed that 33-year-old Luis (Luisa) Reyes had allegedly stabbed an acquaintance with a small knife twice during that altercation, once in the sternum and then in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

Reyes was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.

Reyes was held on $500,000 bond and will be in court Tuesday.

