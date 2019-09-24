Arrest made in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A homicide arrest was made in Bridgeport Tuesday after a man was killed earlier this month.

Police say that 26-year-old Richard Brown was arrested in connection to the death of Jose Perez-Ortiz.

Perez-Ortiz was shot and killed on September 1st at the corner of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

Related: Police say man fatally shot during argument outside market

Brown was charged with manslaughter, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $750,000 bond.