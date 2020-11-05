Arrest made in connection to online transaction meeting turned robbery in Ansonia Target parking lot

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest Thursday in connection to a robbery that occurred in an Ansonia Target parking lot during a meeting to complete an online transaction last month.

Ansonia Police Department says, on Oct. 21, at approximately 12:15 p.m., they responded to a call at the Target parking lot at 20 West Main Street to investigate a robbery.

The victims reported they were meeting the suspect to complete an online transaction, during which the suspect displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing in a light-colored sedan with tinted windows.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask.

The vehicle the suspect got into was driven by another person. There is no description available for the driver.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Ansonia PD with assistance from Bridgeport PD, Stratford PD, Connecticut State Police Gang Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served two search warrants and arrested Michael Lockhart, 21, of Bridgeport in connection to the Target parking lot robbery.

The search warrants took place at residences on East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport.

Lockhart is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal attempt robbery, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal attempt larceny, and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Nov. 6.

The investigation is ongoing, additional arrests are expected.

Police remind the public that purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous. Ansonia PD has a meet-up spot the public is welcome to use to complete these transactions directly in front of the police facility at 2 Elm Street.