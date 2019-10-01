Arrest made in Cromwell after pizza restaurant burglary

Cromwell, Conn. (WTNH) – An arrest was made overnight Monday in Cromwell after an attempted burglary.

Police said at around 12:40 a.m., Anthony Degennaro, 35 of Middletown, smashed a glass door and broke into Wooster Street Pizza.

According to police, Degennaro fled the scene upon their arrival, but Officer Carlson and his K-9, Bane, were able to track him down in the woods nearby and arrested him immediately.

Police charged Degennaro with Criminal Mischief, Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny.

Degennaro was held on a $50,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday, October 1.