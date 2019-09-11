Breaking News
Arrest made in Danbury homicide at condo complex

by: Alex Ceneviva

David Ramos (Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest has been made Wednesday in the homicide of a Danbury man that happened in a condo complex last week.

Police say that 33-year-old David Ramos was arrested in the homicide of Jason James Lowry Hoffman, who was found dead in the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex last Wednesday.

Ramos was a friend of Hoffman’s and a resident of the condominium where he was killed.

According to police, a warrant for Ramos’ arrest was approved on Monday but he had eluded apprehension until he was found at a friend’s Danbury apartment on Wednesday morning.

Ramos was then taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Failure to keep prescription drugs in original container.

He was held on a $250,000 bond but police say he will face additional charges as the case moves forward.

