Arrest made in double fatal hit-and-run in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a suspect and located the vehicle involved in the double fatal hit-and-run in Seymour earlier this month.

James Tamborra, 81, died the night of the crash. His wife, Barbara, also 81, passed away after being in the ICU.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Police said an on-duty officer was helping the Tamborras cross the street after the couple attended a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home on Bank Street in Seymour. A vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck the couple. Police said the officer was able to move out of the way of the vehicle and was not injured.

Investigators were looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The passenger side headlight was struck, and the headlight fixture was damaged, police said.

Seymour Police did not provide additional information on the suspect or where the vehicle was found. Police will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the case.

On Dec. 14, the family of the Shelton couple pleaded for the driver to come forward.

“This is a senseless tragedy,” Ken Tamborra, one of the couple’s sons said. “Please come forward. We’d like to find the person that did this, and if you’re the person that did this, please come forward. Please give our family closure to this tragedy.”

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Seymour Police Department thanked the public for their help.