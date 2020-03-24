Arrest made in murder of 20-year-old Waterbury man

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A murder arrest was made Tuesday after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury last week.

Police say that at around 5:43 p.m. on Monday, March 16, officers responded to Idlywood Avenue to investigate a report of gunfire.

As police were responding, the victim, later identified as Terrence Bridgeforth, of Waterbury, was taken by private car to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Bridgeforth was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital a short time later from his injuries.

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 35-year-old Derek O’Neil, of Waterbury.

On Tuesday, O’Neil was taken into custody and charged with Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of Firearm/Ammunition and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

He was held on $2,000,000 bond.

