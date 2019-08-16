Arrest made in Norwalk murder

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Friday in a Norwalk murder where a man was stabbed to death earlier this month.

Police say that just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been stabbed in an apartment at 39 Fairfield Avenue.

The victim, 29-year-old Michael Moody, of that address, was taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit then assumed the investigation and 29-year-old Sheldon Frierson, of Norwalk, was identified as a person of interest.

Frierson was then arrested and charged with violation of a protective order, with the victim being a third party at the stabbing scene.

Frierson has been in custody since his arrest on the 9th, but on Friday he was also charged with murder.

He is being held on $1 million bond.