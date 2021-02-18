Arrest made in connection to October deadly shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Wednesday in the October murder of a Waterbury man.

Police say that at around 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2020, officers responded to the area of Walnut Avenue for the report of a victim struck by gunfire. They then located the victim, later identified as Luis Vasquez, unresponsive in the driver seat of a 2020 Kia Optima, which had also just been involved in a crash.

The car had both airbags deployed and heavy front end damage after it crashed into a fire hydrant and a parked vehicle. Police also found evidence of damage from gunshots to the car.

According to police, Vasquez had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head. He was declared dead on scene.

After an investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Hector Morales for his role in the death of Vasquez.

Morales was arrested and charged with violation of a permit to carry pistol, illegal transfer of pistol/revolver, and criminal liability for acts of another in relation to this homicide. He was held on $1 million bond.