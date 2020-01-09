WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Four arrests were made last week in Winchester and Torrington during a joint investigation into fentanyl and heroin sales in the area.

Police say on January 2nd, Connecticut State Police’s Narcotics Task Force collaborated with both Winchester Police and Torrington Police to execute search warrants at separate residents in each town after a joint investigation into drug sales.

As a result, police seized about 600 grams of fentanyl, two ounces of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of crack cocaine, two handguns, large capacity magazines, and drug packaging materials, as well as $7,500 in cash.

Search warrants were also executed on bank accounts, which yielded the seizure of an additional $1,000 in cash.

In Winchester, police arrested Robert Saxon and charged him with Possession with Intent to Sell (Fentanyl), Possession with Intent to Sell (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Sell Marijuana over 1kg, Operating a Drug Factory, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession High Capacity Magazines, and Criminal Possession Ammunition. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

In Torrington, both Nicolas LaForge and Thomas Beaudry were arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics (Heroin) and Possession of Narcotics (Crack Cocaine).

During the investigation, an unidentified juvenile was also taken into custody for an active arrest warrant for murder out of Concord, North Carolina. The U.S. Marshall Service will complete the extradition process.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.