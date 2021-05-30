PD: Suspect in Southington shooting incident arrested on Middletown Arrigoni Bridge after pursuit

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been taken into custody after Southington Police believe he shot at several buildings Sunday night. He’s been identified as Douglas Floyd Gollnick, of Plantsville.

Southington Police said they received a series of calls in a span of two hours about these incidents. They said they responded to two homes, a doctor’s office, and a church.

When police said they arrived at the address on Meriden Avenue, a Hartford HealthCare medical group primary care office, police said they caught up with the suspect. As officers tried to set up a perimeter around the building, police said shots were being fired behind the building.

Southington Police, along with Connecticut State Police and other local departments, said they pursued Gollnick into Middletown and he was taken into custody on the Arrigoni Bridge. Police said, from Gollnick’s car, they seized a long rifle and other evidence.

Two Southington Police cruisers sustained damage in the pursuit, but no one — in any of the incidents — were injured. Southington Police, with the help of Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, are investigating the incidents.

Police said Gollnick is possibly linked to other shootings in other communities, including Bristol.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information as it becomes available.