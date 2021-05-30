PD: Suspect in Southington shooting incident arrested on Middletown Arrigoni Bridge after pursuit

Crime

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been taken into custody after Southington Police believe he shot at several buildings Sunday night. He’s been identified as Douglas Floyd Gollnick, of Plantsville.

Southington Police said they received a series of calls in a span of two hours about these incidents. They said they responded to two homes, a doctor’s office, and a church.

When police said they arrived at the address on Meriden Avenue, a Hartford HealthCare medical group primary care office, police said they caught up with the suspect. As officers tried to set up a perimeter around the building, police said shots were being fired behind the building. 

Southington Police, along with Connecticut State Police and other local departments, said they pursued Gollnick into Middletown and he was taken into custody on the Arrigoni Bridge. Police said, from Gollnick’s car, they seized a long rifle and other evidence. 

Two Southington Police cruisers sustained damage in the pursuit, but no one — in any of the incidents — were injured. Southington Police, with the help of Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, are investigating the incidents. 

Police said Gollnick is possibly linked to other shootings in other communities, including Bristol. 

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Man in critical condition after early morning shooting on New Britain Ave. in Hartford

News /

22 people displaced due to structure fire on Sargeant Street in Hartford

News /

Rain or no rain–a lot of people are doing some traveling on this first day of the long holiday weekend.

News /

Local Windsor activists protest Amazon construction site, push for answers regarding eighth noose

News /

CT State budget bill to be passed, less than two weeks in legislative session

News /

Hartford PD: Suspect in Albany Ave. homicide arrested; held on $1.25 million bond

News /
More Hartford

Police investigation into shots fired at at least 1 building in Southington closes Arrigoni Bridge; suspect in custody

News /

Veterans, families plant American flags at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown

News /

Gillette Castle reopening after shuttering for more than 500 days during pandemic

News /

Local leaders denounce anti-Semitic images found outside Portland school

News /

Old Saybrook holds last 'Immunity in the Community- You Choose" event Sunday

News /

A shooting on Sunday, a stabbing on Thursday. Two unrelated homicides in less than a week. Investigators call the stabbing a domestic altercation.

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss