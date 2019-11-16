Young boy, man injured in shooting at high school football game in New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WTNH) — At least two people were injured during a shooting a high school football game in New Jersey on Friday night.

According to WABC, the shooting happening during the third quarter of the Pleasantville High School vs. Camden High School game.

Atlantic County officials said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known.

The second person, an adult male, was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Their identities have not been released. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Officials said the game was suspended.