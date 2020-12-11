Authorities see increase in arrests involving teens due to pandemic environment

Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities say statewide overall arrests have increased seven percent since August. Trends around the state involving juveniles during this pandemic are causing them grave concern.

Law enforcement says teens between 16 and 18-years-old, repeat criminal offenders are getting into dangerous behavior. An example; this week’s 100-vehicle smash and grab burglaries in Newington.

Police say the unstructured pandemic environment means teens are engaged in bad behavior. New Haven police found two juveniles asleep in a stolen car armed with a gun. One had a warrant for his arrest, but no parent had reported the teen missing.

“We have an individual who has fallen asleep in a stolen vehicle. He’s on a crime spree,” Chief Otoniel Reyes, New Haven Police Dept. “What are the underlying issues that need to be addressed that are leading to this individual continuing to steal cars, continuing to engage in this behavior? That is ultimately going to drive him down a path where he is going to come in contact with law enforcement where there is going to be some sort of tragedy.”

“We are thinking long and hard about what we can do about that, how can we prevent those crimes moving forward which gives those folks the best chance to get back on feet and it prevents future crimes,” Gov. Lamont says.

In Waterbury, the chief of police says stolen cars are used in drive by shootings between teens. A recent gun battle involved 30-shots fired from automatic assault rifles which are banned in our state. To combat the violence, cities will be getting $125,000 grants for targeted services for at-risk youth.

Many say it is a start, but agree the underlying issues of why teens are risking their lives remains a big concern.