Autopsy: Former Colchester therapist’s wife, kids died from violence, Benadryl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The wife and three children of a Connecticut physical therapist charged with their deaths in Florida died from overdoses of Benadryl and “unspecified violence.”

Autopsy reports released Tuesday show that Anthony Todt’s wife, Megan, was stabbed twice in the stomach.

His sons, 13-year-old Alex, and 11-year-old Tyler, had single stab wounds on their abdomen. His 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, had no evidence of trauma to her body, though homicidal violence was still listed as contributing to her cause of death, along with the Benadryl overdose.