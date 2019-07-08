Babysitter arrested after 2-year-old boy found wandering in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was arrested in New Haven Saturday after the 2-year-old child she was babysitting for was found wandering on the street.

Police say that at around 9 a.m., officers were approached by a concerned citizen who told them that they had found a 2-year-old boy wandering alone on the sidewalk at the intersection of Valley Street and East Ramsdell Street.

The citizen took custody of the child and began knocking on nearby doors to try and locate the parents, before bringing the toddler to police.

(New Haven Police)

Officers then canvassed the area and eventually found someone who recognized the boy and helped officer’s locate his mother.

The toddler’s mother, who was at work, told police that she had left her child in the care of 27-year-old Ericka James at a Valley Street home.

James told police that she fell asleep and didn’t know that the toddler had left the house. She was then arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The boy was not injured and was reunited with his mother.

DCF was also notified and responded to the scene.