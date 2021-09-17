Berlin police arrest woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Berlin police have arrested a woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant.

Police said 45-year-old Lori Desjardins of Southington turned herself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

She was served with an active arrest warrant related to assault.

This comes after a video went viral of Desjardins allegedly assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant in Berlin. She questioned the fatigues the sailor was wearing.

Sean Nolte Jr. identified himself to News 8 as the person who was assaulted in the pizzeria. News 8 learned he is a student at the submarine school on the Naval SUBASE in Groton.

Desjardins was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 23.  

