Berlin police arrest woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Berlin police have arrested a woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant.

Police said 45-year-old Lori Desjardins of Southington turned herself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

Related Content Investigators interview woman accused of assaulting Naval sailor at Berlin restaurant, charges expected

She was served with an active arrest warrant related to assault.

This comes after a video went viral of Desjardins allegedly assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant in Berlin. She questioned the fatigues the sailor was wearing.

Sean Nolte Jr. identified himself to News 8 as the person who was assaulted in the pizzeria. News 8 learned he is a student at the submarine school on the Naval SUBASE in Groton.

Desjardins was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 23.