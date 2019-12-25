Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a bicyclist was found in the street after a hit-and-run in Westbrook Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, John Ingalls, 36, of Ivryton was found in the street at approximately 4:50pm Tuesday in the area of 283 Spencer Plains Road.

Upon arrival, police determined that Ingalls had been riding his bicycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle. Ingalls was thrown from his bike. The vehicle fled the scene.

Ingalls was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the vehicle is a 2007-2009 grey or silver Acura MDX that was traveling west on Spencer Plains Road.

It is not known why the vehicle struck Ingalls.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Borelli #692 at Troop F, (860) 399-2100.

